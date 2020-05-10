Davao City suspends work in gov’t, private offices due to TD Ambo

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 10 May) — Davao City has suspended work in government and private establishments from 3 p.m. Sunday to 11:59 p.m. Monday due to tropical depression ‘Ambo.’

In an advisory released by the City Information Office, operations in government offices, except for those related to disaster, emergency, rescue, health, and social services, and private establishments and offices are suspended until 11:59 p.m. on Monday unless extended. But all government and private search and rescue teams are advised to be on full operation and alert.

The local government here reminded travelers to avoid coming to Davao City and anywhere in the Davao region. “Do not take the risk and instead, immediately look for a safe place and take shelter,” it said.

It also called on “everyone to be on alert for the call to evacuate,” advising people living near rivers, creeks, and streams to secure all their appliances and valuables in safer parts of their houses while those living in landslide-prone areas should move away from danger.

“Residents are advised to secure their houses and roof from winds and to stay indoors to avoid lightning strikes during the occurrence of thunderstorms,” it said.

The city is still under enhanced community quarantine and many workers in government and the private sector are working from home.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in its Severe Weather Bulletin 1 issued at 5 p.m. on Sunday said that in the next 24 hours, the trough of TD ‘Ambo’ will bring scattered light to moderate with isolated heavy rains during thunderstorms over Caraga, Davao Region and Soccksargen regions, and Maguindanao province

As of 4 p.m. Sunday, the center of TD ‘Ambo’ was estimated at 545 km east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, and moving northwest at 15 kph with maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 55 kph. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

