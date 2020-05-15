Davao Region 2019 fish catch down 7.2%

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 15 May) – Fish catch in Davao Region decreased by 7.2 percent, or 48,245.89 metric tons (MT) in 2019 from 51,983.43 MT in 2018, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

The region’s fish catch last year was the lowest since 2015, when it recorded a production of 59,498.46 MT.

Of the total regional fisheries output last year, 49.8 percent came from aquaculture, 45 percent from municipal fisheries (marine and inland), and 5.2 percent from commercial fisheries.

Commercial fishing reported the biggest decline in production at 28.8-percent, from 3,498.54 MT in 2018 to 2,490.76 MT in 2019.

The biggest chunk in commercial fishing came from Davao City, comprising 50.8-percent. Davao Oriental followed with 37.0 percent, Davao Occidental with 8.6-percent, and Davao del Sur with 2.6-percent.

The PSA said the provinces of Davao del Norte and Davao de Oro have no commercial fishing operations.

It added the region’s commercial species with most volume of production in 2019 were yellowfin tuna estimated at 910.57 MT; roundscad, 299.28 MT; big-eye tuna, 268.92 MT; frigate tuna, 224.96 MT.

The municipal fisheries of Davao Region posted 21,704.67 MT, a reduction of 6.1 percent from 23,120.86 MT in 2018. Of this total, 98.1 percent came from marine fisheries and the rest inland fisheries.

In terms of municipal fisheries production, Davao Oriental accounted for 42.1-percent; Davao Occidental, 39.3 percent; Davao del Sur, 9.6 percent; Davao del Norte and Davao de Oro shared 3.8-percent a piece; and Davao City, 1.5-percent.

Marine municipal fisheries production likewise declined, registering a production of 21,455.32 MT in 2019 or a decrease of 6.2 percent from 22,876.92 MT in 2018.

Aquaculture declined by 5.2-percent, registering a production of 24,050.46 MT in 2019 from 25,364.03 MT in 2018.

In aquaculture production Davao del Sur showed a substantial contribution with 46.7 percent, followed by Davao Occidental, 25.3 percent, Davao del Norte, 12.3 percent, Davao City, 8.5-percent, and Davao Oriental, 4.8-percent. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)

