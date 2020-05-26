Davao region records 20 new COVID-19 cases; regional total now 273  

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 26 May) — The Department of Health (DOH)-Davao Region reported 20 new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Davao Region on Tuesday, bringing to 273 the total as of 5 p.m. on Tuesday, 249 of these in Davao City.

The DOH-Davao’s Center for Health and Development said 18 of the new cases are in Davao City, one in Davao del Norte and one in Davao del Sur.

In Davao City, nine cases were recorded in Barangay Agdao Proper, three in Barangay 23-C, two in Cabantian, one in Buhangin, and one in Talomo Proper. These three barangays have been previously identified as “very high risk” for having the most number of cases among the city’s 182 barangays.

Matina Crossing, classified as “high risk” barangay, recorded one case while “moderate risk” V. Hizon Sr. in Sasa reported one.

The other one was reported in Davao del Sur, the province’s 3rd case, while another one in Davao Occidental, its second case.

One death was recorded in Davao del Norte, bringing the regional total of deaths to 26.

A total of 128 positives have recovered, with one new recovery recorded on Tuesday. (Antonio L. Colina IV/ MindaNews)

