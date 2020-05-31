DOH-Davao lists 16 new COVID-19 cases; total in Davao Region now 345

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 31 May) – With 52 new cases on May 29 and another 16 new cases on May 30, the Davao region now has 343 COVID-19 cases, Davao City accounting for 298 or 86.37%.

Of the 16 new cases, the Department of Health-Davao Region in its 7 p.m. update on May 30 said 15 are in Davao City and one in Davao del Sur, bringing their total to 298 and 13 respectively.

Davao City has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Mindanao, followed by Zamboanga City. Both are classified “medium-risk” areas and are the only local government units in Mindanao that will remain under General Community Quarantine (GCQ) until June 15.

The rest of Mindanao will be under Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ) starting June 1. Mindanao has 27 provinces and 33 cities.

The number of cases in the other provinces of the Davao as of May 30 is the same as its May 29 update: 15 in Davao del Norte, two in Davao de Oro, 15 in Davao Oriental and two in Davao Occidental.

On Friday, the region saw its highest single-day increase in the COVID-19 cases when it reported 52 positives — 30 in Davao City, nine in Davao del Sur (seven in Digos City, one each in Hagonoy and Sulop); 15 in Davao Oriental (nine in Banaybanay and three San Isidro in Davao Oriental; and one Island Garden City of Samal (IGACOS), Davao del Norte.

Of the 30 cases in Davao City, three are in Barangay 76-A; two each in Bago Gallera, Wilfredo Aquino in Agdao, Barangay 5, and one each in Tigatto, Agdao Proper, Leon Garcia Sr., Agdao; Barangay 23-C, Barangay 22-C, Matina Aplaya; Centro, Agdao; Santo Niño, Tugbok; Indangan, Cabantian, Malagos. Talomo Proper, Barangay 18-B, Barangay 6-A, Maa, San Antonio, Agdao; and Catalunan Pequeño.

The youngest among the 52 cases is a five-year-old girl from Cagangan, Banaybanay, Davao Oriental while the oldest is a 79-year old female from Matina Aplaya in Davao.

Health authorities are currently investigating their histories of exposure. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

