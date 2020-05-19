DOH-Davao records 15 new COVID-19 cases in Davao City

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 19 May) – The Department of Health-Davao’s (DOH-Davao) Center for Health Development reported 15 more new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Davao City as of 5 p.m. on Monday, bringing its total to 193 out of 215 cases in the Davao region.

The DOH-Davao report bared that all 15 cases are from Barangay 23-C, one of the barangays classified by the city government as a “Very High Risk” area.

Of the 15, five are males with ages between 22 to 30 and 10 are females with ages ranging from 19 to 65.

Their history of exposure, has been classified by the regional DOH under “ongoing investigation.”

Davao City has the highest number of cases not only in the Davao region but in Mindanao.

The DOH-Davao recorded a total of 215 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the region, 25 reported deaths, and 108 recoveries.

In Davao City, the total number of cases is 193 with 22 deaths and 92 recoveries. Davao del Norte has 14 cases, three in Davao Oriental, two in Davao de Oro, two in Davao del Sur, and one in Davao Occidental. (Warren Elijah E. Valdez / MindaNews)

