DOH-Davao records 52 new cases, the highest single-day increase since March

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 30 May) — The number of COVID-19 cases in the region jumped to 329 as it recorded 52 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the highest single-day increase since it recorded its first case on March 15, records from the Department of Health (DOH) Davao region show.

The biggest jump was reported in Davao City with 30 new cases, bringing its total COVID-19 positives to 283.

The province of Davao Oriental reported 12 new cases, with its total number of COVID-19 positives now standing at 15; Davao del Sur with nine new cases while its total at 12; Davao del Norte recorded a total of 15 cases with the addition of one new positive. Davao de Oro and Davao Occidental reported no new case

The DOH-Davao has yet to release the case histories of the 52.

Of the total COVID-19 cases, 135 have recovered while 28 died. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

