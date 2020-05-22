Eid’l Fitr mass prayer canceled in Davao

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 22 May) – The mass prayer for Eid’l Fitr or end of the Holy Month of Ramadan will not push through due to the ban on huge gatherings to control the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Mayor Sara Duterte said.

During her live interview over Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR) 87.5, Duterte said she has already sought permission from Aleem Mohammad Pasigan, the grand mufti for Davao Region, regarding the cancelation of the mass prayer in accordance with the Omnibus Guidelines on the Implementation of the Community Quarantine, which discourages the holding of mass gatherings with more than 10 people.

“The Eid’l Fitr is big, big celebration, and we can expect a mass gathering so we need to remind our Dabawenyo brothers and sisters of Muslim faith that the Eid’l Fitr mass prayer will be canceled,” she said.

She added the local government has coordinated with the Presidential Communications Operations Office to broadcast the Eid’l Fitr prayer and foot bath from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Sunday, which will be streamed live over DCDR 87.5.

“We should all pray during the celebration of Eid’l Fitr,” she said.

Earlier, the mayor said the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos ordered the temporary suspension of religious mass gatherings and night prayers in masjids and prayer rooms.

She said the local government has distributed food packs for the Moro residents of the city.

President Rodrigo Duterte signed proclamation 944 on May 19, declaring May 25 as a regular holiday in observance of Eid’l Fitr (Feast of Ramadhan), celebrated by Muslims for three days after the end of the month of fasting, upon the recommendation of the NCMF.

The proclamation provides that the entire Filipino nation should have the full opportunity to join their Muslim brothers and sisters in peace and harmony in the observance and celebration of Eid’l Fitr, subject to existing community quarantine and social distancing measures. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)

