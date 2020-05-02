In Davao City, Buhangin district has surpassed Talomo in number of COVID-19 positives

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 02 May) – The administrative district of Buhangin has surpassed Talomo District in the number of COVID-19 positives, with 35 cases against Talomo’s 33 as of Friday, May 1, according to records of the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC).

The Department of Health-Davao region’s Center for Health Development recorded a total of 135 COVID-19 cases out of Mindanao’s 194 as of May 1, with Davao City posting the highest, at 118 or 87.4% of the regional count and 60.8% of the Mindanao count.

A Powerpoint presentation on SPMC’s Statistics from March 28 to May 1, a copy of which SPMC chief Dr. Leopoldo Vega gave MindaNews, shows it has 119 cases in Davao City. Vega had earlier explained that it has one more case recorded because a patient from Cagayan de Oro, is not included in the Davao region count as he belongs to another region, Northern Mindanao.

Out of 119 confirmed cases listed by the SPMC, Buhangin district posted the highest with 35 cases followed by Talomo district with 33, Poblacion district with 19, Agdao district with 11, Toril with seven, Tugbok with six, four outside Davao (Digos, Matanao, Abra and Cagayan de Oro), Bunawan with three and Calinan 1.

Out of 35 cases in Buhangin district, 10 are still in the hospital, 23 recovered while two died.

Out of 33 cases in Talomo district, seven are still in the hospital, 19 recovered and seven died.

Of 19 cases in the Poblacion district, eight have remained in the hospital, nine recovered while two died.

Of 11 cases in Agdao district, six are still in the hospital, three recovered and two died.

Out of six cases in Tugbok district, two are still in the hospital, one recovered and three died.

Of three cases in Bunawan, two are still admitted while one has recovered.

The lone case in Calinan expired.

Of the four cases from outside Davao (Abra, Cagayan de Oro, Digos, Matanao), the patient from Cagayan de Oro, a cancer patient undergoing treatment in the SPMC, passed away; the cases from Digos and Matanao, both with history of exposure in the New Davao Matina Gallera derby in March, recovered while the patient with Abra as address is still in the hospital.

SPMC’s records of addresses of COVID-19 patients are classified under the city’s administrative districts.

Per barangay, per cluster

Of Mindanao’s 27 provinces and 33 cities, Davao City accounts for 60.8% of the total across six regions.

The Facebook page of the City Government of Davao City gives updates on the COVID-19 positives but only in terms of numbers, usually the total, not broken down per barangay.

The only time it posted a list of barangays and their corresponding number of cases was on April 22, based on data as of 6 p.m on April 21.

On April 22, it posted the number of cases per cluster, totalling 86. The city’s 182 barangays had just been clustered into six then. The DOH-Davao data as of April 22 was 98 cases in Davao City out of the region’s 114.

On April 25, it posted the total positives in the city at 101, active cases or those who are still confined, at 33, and 50 recoveries, based on the SPMC count. The DOH-Davao data as of April 25 was 120 cases, 104 of these Davao City’s.

On April 27, the city government posted the number of positives at 108, active cases at 34, 57 recoveries and 19 deaths, again based on the SPMC count. The DOH-Davao data as of April 27 was 110 cases in Davao City out of the region’s 126.

On April 28, the city government posted the number of cases per cluster, totaling 99. The DOH-Davao data as of April 29 was 113 cases in Davao City out of the region’s 129.

On April 29, it posted the number of positives at 113, 36 active cases, 59 recoveries and 19 deaths, citing SPMC statistics. The DOH-Davao data as of April 29 was113 cases in Davao City out of the region’s 129.

On May 1, it posted the number of positives at 119, 36 active cases, 63 recoveries and 20 deaths, again based on SPMC statistics which included the Cagayan de Oro patient who died but is not counted under DOH-Davao. The DOH-Davao record as of May 1 is 118 cases in Davao City out of the region’s 135. (Carolyn O. Arguillas / MindaNews)

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.

Comments

comments