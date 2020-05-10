LPA east of Davao City is now Tropical Depression Ambo  

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 10 May) – A low pressure area spotted at 635 kilometers east of Davao City as of 11 a.m. Sunday has developed into Tropical Depression Ambo as of 2 p.m.

PAGASA will issue a Severe Weather Bulletin at 5 p.m. on Sunday

(NOTE: MindaNews will update this after 5 p.m.)

In its advisory, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA will bring scattered light to moderate with occasional heavy rains over the regions of Davao, Caraga and Soccskargen

Residents in these areas, especially those living in highly susceptible to flooding and rain-induced landslides are advised to take appropriate actions,

PAGASA has classified tropical cyclones according to the strength of the associated winds.

It defines a tropical depression (TD) as a tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds of up to 61 kilometers per hour (kph) or less than 33 nautical miles per hour. (MindaNews)

