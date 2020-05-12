Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

Mayor Moreno to appeal CDO’s ‘low risk’ status on COVID-19

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY (MindaNews / 12 May) – Mayor Oscar Moreno said he would ask the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases to retain the city’s status under general community quarantine.

Moreno said he would be retaining the strict general quarantine status to protect the residents of Cagayan de Oro.

IATF Resolution No. 35 categorized the whole of Region 10 (Northern Mindanao) as “low-risk” areas “that shall no longer be under Community Quarantine” after May 15.

The City Health Office had placed three areas in Cagayan de Oro under strict quarantine where three COVID-19 deaths were reported in the past two weeks.

Earlier, Moreno allowed the reopening of malls and restaurants provided these firms practice social distancing and for take-out orders only.

Malls are operating without air-conditioning and wifi access to prevent crowding.

President Rodrigo Duterte adopted the IATF’s recommendation to classify the provinces and cities of Northern Mindanao as “low risk” areas.

Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque said regions classified as “low risk” areas can appeal to retain the community quarantine status.

Aside from Northern Mindanao, the new classification also covered Region 12 and the Bangsamoro Region in Autonomous Muslim Mindanao. Regions 9, 11 and Caraga Region, meanwhile, have been classified as “moderate risk” areas and will be under general community quarantine from May 16 to 31.

Moreno said he fears that complacency will trigger a new wave of infections in Cagayan de Oro despite its stringent health measures.

Cagayan de Oro had four COVID-19 deaths since the outbreak began last January. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.

Comments

comments