Metro Kidapawan water sources, hit by dry spell, may take 2-3 months to recover despite heavy rains

KIDAPAWAN CITY (MindaNews / 12 May) – Even if the region is experiencing heavy downpour due to Tropical Depression Ambo, this does not mean that the level of production of spring and ground water sources of the Metro Kidapawan Water District (MKWD) has improved.

MKWD assistant general manager Engineer Sandy Alqueza said that the watershed where spring sources and ground water are located has to recover for two to three months after it was hit by dry spell since February.

The level of production of MKWD remains at 54 percent, he said.

The reduction in the production was also caused by limited number of functional facilities after many of these were badly damaged by strong earthquakes October last year, according to Alqueza.

The MKWD has intensified its rotation of water supply to ensure every concessionaire can avail of potable or safe water in a given time or schedule.

“Our biggest challenge are those residing in highly elevated areas. Mostly, they can avail of water supply during night time,” said Alqueza.

Meantime, he said he felt sorry that they have not received the loan they applied for at the Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA) worth P561 million allotted for construction of new water sources to cater to increasing number of concessionaires.

The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, according to Alqueza, has caused delay in the release of the loan.

“We pleaded that the LWUA release at least P50 million of the P561 million which the district will use to construct additional sources of water to increase our supply,” he stressed. (Malu Cadelina Manar / MindaNews)

