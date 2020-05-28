MGen Andres Centino to assume 4ID post

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY (MindaNews / 28 May) – The 4th Infantry Division (4ID) based in Camp Evangelista in Barangay Patag here will welcome its new commander in a simple ceremony Friday that will be attended by less than 50 officers and guests.

Current 4ID commander MGen Franco Nemesio Gacal will be replaced by MGen Andres Centino of Philippine Military Academy Maringal Class of 1988.

4ID spokesperson Capt. Al Anthony Pueblas said Philippine Army chief LGen Gilbert Gapay and Armed Forces of the Philippines Eastern Mindanao Command chief MGen Jose Faustino will witness the turnover.

Gacal will be transferred to Camp Bonifacio where he will assume command of the AFP Inspectorate.

Centino was born in Tacloban City, Leyte on Feb. 4, 1967.

He was the AFP deputy chief of staff for operations before his transfer to the 4ID.

He also served as 401st Infantry Brigade commander in Surigao del Sur, a hotbed of the New People’s Army insurgency. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

