More CDO medical workers cleared of COVID-19

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY (MindaNews / 12 May) – Swab tests for 113 medical workers involved in the contract tracing of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infected persons in Northern Mindanao have turned out to be negative.

Department of Health Region 10 Director Adriano Suba-an said these medical workers from various hospitals in the region have come in close contact with suspected COVID-19 patients.

“Swab tests were done on the medical personnel and the results were negative,” he said.

Suba-an said test results for the additional 23 medical workers at the Northern Mindanao Medical Center turned out to be negative.

He said this brought the number of total medical workers of the NMMC cleared of the disease to 75, including the 52 doctors and nurses who attended to the 21-year-old patient who died of COVID-19 last week.

Suba-an said the second test of the medical worker from Tudela, Misamis Occidental turned out to be negative this time after her first test results confirmed she was positive of COVID-19.

Breakdown of medical and barangay health workers who were tested negative in Northern Mindanao: Cagayan de Oro, 4; Iligan City,1; Valencia City, 3; Malaybalay City, 1; Talakag, Bukidnon,1; Catarman, Camiguin, 1; Mambajao, Camiguin, 6; Clarin, Misamis Occidental, 1; Sinacaban, Misamis Occidental, 6; Tudela, Misamis Occidental, 7; Tagoloan, Misamis Oriental, 1; Lala, Lanao del Norte, 1; Sultan Naga Dimaporo, Lanao del Norte; 1; and Tubod, Lanao del Norte, 1. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)

