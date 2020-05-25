Nabunturan closes downtown access roads to fight COVID-19

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 25 May)- The municipal government of Nabunturan in Davao de Oro has temporarily closed some of its roads to limit the access and restrict the movement of individuals entering the downtown area to help fight the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the locality.

The local government, through its Emergency Operation Center, has put up barricades and signages in some downtown roads since Saturday, May 23, through the efforts of the Municipal Engineering Office and Municipal Tourism Office, respectively.

This, as the Sangguniang Bayan (municipal council) of Nabunturan issued Resolution No. 184, Series of 2020, on May 22 authorizing the municipal mayor to order the temporary closure of entrance roads from the national highway.

“The said measure is part of the strategies to offer and provide guidance and as a precautionary measure to restrict the movement of individuals in order to prevent them from infection in the context of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the municipality,” the resolution stated.

Among the roads to be closed as cited by the resolution are the Manuel L. Quezon Street, Rotunda; Back of ZTC gasoline station; Purok 19 (Christ Centered Christian Baptist); Edillion Street, Purok 19 Tower; Arellano Street going to Assumption College of Nabunturan; Sta Teresita Street (Mercury Drug Store); Lauro C. Arabejo Avenue going to Nabunturan Central Warehouse Club; Purok 11 (in front of Barangay Hall Poblacion); M. Roxas Avenue, in front of Nabunturan Comprehensive National High School; G. Echavez Avenue going to the Municipal Hall; and the road on J.P Laurel Boulevard (Comval Hotel).

The resolution, however, suggested that the three roads of Manuel L. Quezon Street, Rotunda; Lauro C. Arabejo Avenue going to Nabunturan Central Warehouse Club; and, J.P. Laurel Boulevard, Comval Hotel “will be partly closed” only.

According to the Sangguniang Bayan, it is “indispensable and necessary to temporary close the said entrance roads from the national highway for the safety and protection of the constituents from the harmful effects of COVID-19.”

The local government said the temporary road closures will help control the number of people entering downtown Nabunturan.

The COVID-19 Crisis Team, which includes the local police command, was tasked to ensure that those moving around are complying with the guidelines set under the general community quarantine. (Warren Elijah E. Valdez / MindaNews)

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.

Comments

comments