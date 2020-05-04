Northern Mindanao closes borders to stave off COVID-19

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews / 4 May) — Northern Mindanao or Region 10 has shut down its borders as the number of positive coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases reached 14 so far.

In a statement, the Northern Mindanao Task Force for COVID-19 said it closed the borders of the region to travelers under General Community Quarantine (GCQ) conditions.

The task force said that only cargo trucks and other vehicles bringing in basic goods would be allowed to go inside or outside Northern Mindanao region.

The quarantine measure took effect on May 1 until May 15.

“The two-week closure of regional borders (will) give the region ample time to further strengthen its fight against COVID-19,” the statement said.

As of May 3, the Department of Health in Northern Mindanao said the COVID-19 positive cases rose to 14 on May 2.

A 21-year-old male with unknown travel history was also tested positive at the Northern Mindanao Medical Center in Cagayan de Oro last Friday.

Northern Mindanao comprises the provinces of Bukidnon, Camiguin, Misamis Oriental, Misamis Occidental and Lanao del Norte.

The region also straddles the nine cities of Cagayan de Oro, Iligan, Malaybalay, Ozamiz, Tangub, Gingoog, Oroquita, El Salvador and Valencia.

Northern Mindanao shares borders with Caraga, Davao Region, Soccsksargen, Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and the Zamboanga Peninsula.

