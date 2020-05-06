Of 160 COVID-19 cases in Davao region, 27 are seniors, youngest is a week-old girl

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 06 May) — Only 27 out of 160 COVID-19 cases in the Davao region are senior citizens between 60 and 82 years old while 14 are under 20, including a week-old girl, records of the Department of Health Davao region’s Center for Health Development show.

Of the region’s 21 deaths, eight were senior citizens.

The DOH-Davao recorded 160 COVID-19 positives in the region as of 5 p.,m. on May 6, 142 of these in Davao City, 10 in Davao del Norte, three in Davao Oriental, two in Davao de Oro, two in Davao del Sur and one in Davao Occidental.

Based on these records, MindaNews noted that 119 cases or 74.37% of the 160 positives are between the ages of 20 and 59.

Thirty-seven (23.12%) belong to the age bracket 40 to 49; 28 or 17.5% are aged 20 to 29; 27 or 16.87% are 50 to 59; and 27 or 16.87% are between 30 and 39 years old.

The record of DR113 or PH6691 does not indicate her age. It only says she is female, from “District C,” admitted at the hospital on April 13 and “currently admitted.”

MindaNews asked DOH-Davao what her age is but information officer Yasuy Avila told MindaNews no exact age was given by the patient and her kin do not know her age.

But Yasuy said “assessment would tell that she could be in her early adulthood.”

She said the girl “could be in her early 20s.”

The 27 senior citizens account for 16.87% of the 160 cases. Seventeen of them are between 60 and 68 years old, nine are 70 to 75 and one is 82 years old who survived COVID-19.

The 14 cases aged under 20 years old represent 8.75% of the regional total. Among the minors, seven are under 9 and seven are between the ages of 13 and 19.

From week-old to 82

The youngest COVID-19 positive in the region, DR 148 from Bunawan, was described on May 5 as a six-day old girl, while the eldest is 82, DR104, also known as PH6345.

DR 104 is a male from “District B” who was infected by a “confirmed case.” He had onset of symptoms on April 6, was admitted in the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) on April 15 and discharged on April 25.

The youngest COVID-19 positive’s exposure to the coronavirus is still classified under “ongoing investigation.” The infant is still confined at the Southern Philippines Medical Center. The report did not include the onset of symptoms and date of admission.

Aside from the infant, there are two others from Bunawan among the new cases: a four-month old girl, DR144 whose onset of symptoms was on April 27 and a 33-year old female DR 143 whose onset of symptoms was on April 21. Both are still in the hospital.

There are also two three-year old boys from Buhangin who were infected by a “confirmed case.” Both started manifesting symptoms on April 23 and as of May 4 were still “currently admitted” at the SPMC.

The DOH record does not say when they were admitted. SMPC Chief Training Officer Dr. Elinore Concha in a virtual presser on May 5, declined to confirm if the two are twins.

Among the six new cases on May 6 is a two-month old boy from the hinterland barangay of Paquibato with onset of symptoms on April 29. He is still in the hospital.

21 deaths

Among the region’s 21 deaths (19 in Davao City, one in Tagum City, Davao del Norte and one in Davao Occidental), 13 are between 30 and 59 years old: one is a 37-year old; five between 43 and 49 years old; and seven between 51 and 59.

Of the eight senior citizens who died, five were between 60 and 68 years old while three were between 71 and 75 years old.

Of the eight seniors, four had co-morbidities – coronary artery disease, myelofibrosis, diabetes mellitus and chronic kidney disease plus diabetes mellitus. Four others, aged between 43 and 53, also had co-morbidities.

The youngest COVID-positive who died was a 37-year old male from “Toril B,” DR028 or PH1448, with history of travel to Manila. He manifested symptoms on March 10, was admitted at the hospital on March 17 and died on March 20.

DR028 was the first fatality in the Davao region.

The oldest COVID-positive who died was DR085 or PH3874, a 75-year old male from Calinan who was exposed to a “suspected case.” His onset of symptoms was on March 22, he was admitted at the hospital on March 29 and expired on April 4. His co-morbidity was myelofibrosis, an uncommon type of bone marrow cancer.

Six of the 21 deaths shared a history of exposure at the New Davao Matina Gallera derby on March 7 to 12, one had travel history of travel to Manila, another had traveled to Singapore, nine were exposed to a “suspected case,” the exposure of three others are still under investigation and one was infected by a “confirmed case.”

Of the 160 cases, 107 are males (66.87%) while 53 are females (33.12%).

Of the 21 deaths, 15 are males and six are females. (Carolyn O. Arguillas / MindaNews)

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.

Comments

comments