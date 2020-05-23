PMA Class 2020’s 3rd placer is from Zamboanga City

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 23 May) – A Zamboangueno cadet at the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) ranked 3rd among 196 graduates of the “Masidlawin” Class of 2020.

Jefferson Y. Salazar of Sta. Catalina marched along with his “mistahs” at the parade grounds of the PMA in Baguio City on Friday in graduation rites held simultaneously with the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) in Silang Cavite, with President Rodrigo Duterte at the Malago Clubhouse in Malacanang delivering a livestreamed address.

In the time of COVID-19, however, no family or friends was allowed to witness the graduation. They did so, virtually.

The PMA Class of 2020 was led by Gemalyn Sugui of Echague, Isabela and Jade Villanueva of Tacloban City.

Salazar is the only Mindanawon while Villanueva is the only Visayan among the top awardees.

Son of a farmer and a 4Ps beneficiary household head, Salazar took up BS Physics at the Western Mindanao State University prior to schooling at PMA.

Others in the honor list of Class 2020 are: Rojes Gaile Jamandre of Lamut, Ifugao, Rank 4; Jeb Bay-an of Kabayan, Benguet, Rank 5; Catabay Ladyong of Tabuk, Kalingao-Apayao, Rank 6; Vanelyn Angel Tabao of Tuguegarao City, Rank 7; June Giel Anne Factor of Ilocos Norte, Rank 8; Rubenson Abgao of Baroy, Lanao del Norte, Rank 9; and Dencel Aina Bayaca of Pampanga, Rank 10.

Of the 196 graduates, 100 are joining the Philippine Army, 51 with the Philippine Navy, and 45 with Philippine Air Force. (Frencie Carreon / MindaNews)

