Seafarer in Lanao Norte tests positive for COVID-19

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 01 May) – One of the four seafarers who arrived in Lanao del Norte on April 29 dawn tested positive for coronavirus disease based on the result of a rapid test.

Dr. Teresa Raponte, chief of the Integrated Provincial Health Office said in a text message that the patient is in an isolation facility waiting for the result of the confirmatory Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) test.

Raponte said the persons who were in close contact with the patient were advised to undergo a home quarantine as a precautionary measure while waiting for the result.

“The Marina (Maritime Industry Authority) and the Department of Tourism were already informed of the rapid test result,” she said.

“The sample for RT-PCR was already sent last night, April 30, to southern Philippines Medical Center for confirmatory test . We will wait for the next four days for the confirmatory test result,” she added. (Richel V. Umel/MindaNews)

