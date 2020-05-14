Second confirmed COVID case in Caraga recovers

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

SAN FRANCISCO, Agusan del Sur (MindaNews / 14 May) – The second of three persons in Caraga Region who tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has been declared to have recovered.

The patient, who is confined at the Caraga Regional Hospital (CRH) in Surigao City, already tested negative for the virus based on the Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction lab results from the Southern Philippines Medical Center in Davao City, a health official said.

Dr. Jose Llacuna Jr., Department of Health Caraga regional director, said the 65-year-old COVID patient from Butuan City whose son attended the 6-cock derby at New Davao Matina Gallery on March 6-12 has clinically recovered after 37 days of confinement.

Doctors at the CRH noted the patient has no fever and cough for more than a week, been weaned off of oxygen support, has resolved pneumonia in chest X-ray, and can perform tasks without respiratory effort.

“We are pleased by this development. The patient may be discharged upon the assessment and discretion of the attending physician and the rest of the healthcare team,” Llacuna, said.

The management of confirmed COVID-19 patients is based on DOH Department Memorandum 2020-0108 and 2020-0108-B. Based on the guidelines, discharged patients shall undergo or remain under self-quarantine for 14 days.

Meanwhile, lab tests for the six suspect cases coming from Butuan Doctors’ Hospital, M.J. Santos Hospital, and Butuan Medical Center all showed negative results.

“We remind everyone to consistently practice physical distancing or better stay at home. Our fight against COVID-19 is far from over. Follow the health advisories. Let us not disrupt what we have started,” Llacuna said.

The World Health Organization said Wednesday the coronavirus may never go away and people around the world will have to learn to live with it.

The virus has infected over 4 million people and killed close to 300,000 worldwide. (Chris V. Panganiban/MindaNews)

