Suspected rebel gets blood donation from soldier

KAPATAGAN, Lanao del Norte (MindaNews / 08 May) – An alleged New People’s Army rebel received blood donation on Thursday from a female soldier at the military hospital of the 1st Infantry “Tabak” Division in Pulacan, Labangan town in Zamboanga del Sur.

Alias Lando got the blood donation from Pfc Eunice Jane Curayag, of the 1st Civil Military Operations Division.

Lando was reportedly wounded in an encounter Wednesday with troops from 53rd and 97th Infantry Battalions under the 102nd Infantry Brigade.

Major Jussel Parlan, commanding officer of Kuta Cesar Sang-an Station Hospital, said the alleged rebel needed transfusion due to severe loss of blood caused by a gunshot wound.

Ltc Jo-ar Herera, commanding officer of 53rd IB said Lando was abandoned by his comrades after the encounter barangay Guibo, Siayan town of Zambaonga del Norte on May 4.

Herrera said “alias Lando was identified as member of Team Abe Squad 2 Main Regional Guerrilla Unit of Western Regional Party Committee.”

Ltc Manaros Boransing, 97th IB commanding officer said “Ka Lando operated and served as a gunner of 60 caliber machinegun recovered by the operating troops in the hinterlands.”

1ID commander MGen Generoso M. Ponio said the military doctors will attend to Lando.

In Kapatagan, Lanao del Norte, three former NPA members who are residents of the town surrendered to the 5th Mechanized Infantry Battalion in simple rites held May 7 held at the municipal session hall.

BGen Facundo Palafox IV, commanding general of 2nd Mechanized Infantry Brigade received the firearms surrendered by the former rebels. The firearms include an M-16 rifle, three carbine rifles, one shotgun, M-79 grenade launcher, a 45 caliber pistol and carbine ammunition in magazines.

Palafox said many benefits await rebels who would surrender, including the removal of their names from the list of “terrorists”.

Provincial Director Bruce Colao of the Department of the Interior and Local Government said “the three former rebels will receive an initial assistance of P15,000 each while they will undergo a process for livelihood assistance program.”

Kapatagan Mayor Barry Baguio also assured support to the former NPA rebels. (Richel V. Umel/MindaNews)

