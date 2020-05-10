TD ‘Ambo’ picks up speed, now moving at 20kph

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 11 May) – Tropical Depression ‘Ambo’ has picked up speed and is now moving at 20 kph as of 10 p.m. Sunday, from 15 kph as of 4 p.m..

In its Severe Weather Bulletin 2 issued at 11 p.m., the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the center of ‘Ambo’ was estimated at 405 km East of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, moving northwest at 20 kph with maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 55 kph.

Moderate to rough seas will be experienced on the eastern seaboards of Eastern Visayas, Caraga, Davao Oriental and Davao Occidental, the bulletin said.

Fisherfolk in these areas and those with small seacrafts “are advised not to venture out on these areas.”

In its forecast, PAGASA said by Monday evening, ‘Ambo’ will be 430 km East of Surigao City, 350 km east of Borongan, Eastern Samar by Tuesday evening, 285 km east of of Virac, Catanduanes by Wednesday evening, 35 km east of Daet Camarines by Thursday evening and 75 km Northwest of Baguio City by Friday evening. (MindaNews)

