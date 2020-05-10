Tropical Depression Ambo estimated at 545 km east of Hinatuan, Surigao Sur

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 10 May0 — The low pressure area spotted 635 kilometers east of Davao City as of 11 a.m. Sunday has developed into Tropical Depression ‘Ambo’ as of 2 p.m. and in the next 24 hours is expected to bring scattered light to moderate with isolated heavy rains during thunderstorms over Caraga, Davao and Soccskargen regions and Maguindanao, the state weather bureau said.

In its Severe Weather Bulletin 1 issued at 5 p.m., the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said that as of 4 p.m., the center of TD ‘Ambo’ was estimated at 545 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur and was moving west northwest at 15 kph with maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 55 kph.

PAGASA said TD ‘Ambo’ is forecast to be 460 km East of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte by Monday afternoon; 305 kms east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar by Tuesday afternoon; 325 kms east of Legasapi City, Albay by Wednesday afternoon; 85 km northwest of Virac, Catanduanes or 90 km east of Daet in Camariens Norte by Thursday afternoon, and in the vicinity of Quirino, Ilocos Sur by Friday afternoon. (MindaNews)

