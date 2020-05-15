UNICEF to donate handwashing stations to BARMM

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 15 May) – The UNICEF has committed to donate an initial 100 handwashing stations to the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), an official of the agency said Friday.

The handwashing stations will be installed in checkpoints, hospitals and schools once classes open.

Andrew Morris, UNICEF chief for Mindanao, headed the handwashing demonstration here together with BARMM Interior Minister Naguib Sinarimbo to highlight the practice as a way to combat the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Morris said efforts to prevent a second wave of the pandemic should not stop as government is set to ease quarantine measures.

He added that decisions related to the pandemic must be based on data.

Sinarimbo said the handwashing facilities will help in efforts to prevent the spread of the disease. (Ferdinandh B. Cabrera/MindaNews)

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.

Comments

comments