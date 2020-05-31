What can Mindanawons under MGCQ enjoy that residents of Davao and Zamboanga cities can’t?

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 31 May) – What can Mindanawons under Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ) enjoy beginning Monday, June 1 that residents of Davao and Zamboanga cities can’t because they will continue to be under General Community Quarantine (GCQ) until June 15?

A lot of freedom.

Provided they observe minimum public health standards such as wearing of face masks, frequent washing of hands and physical distancing to avoid contracting COVID-19, residents under MGCQ, regardless of age, can get out of their homes, attend religious gatherings, watch concerts or movies or dine in their favorite restaurants although all of these at 50% seating capacity only. They can go on individual or group exercises, play golf, go swimming, play tennis or table tennis and other non-contact sports.

Out of Mindanao’s 27 provinces and 33 cities, the cities of Davao and Zamboanga, which have the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Mindanao, have been classified by the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases as “medium-risk” areas and will continue to be under GCQ until June 15 while the rest will be under modified GCQ or MGCQ.

Mindanao’s 27 provinces and 31 cities are classified “low-risk” and from GCQ status until May 31, they will be downgraded to MGCQ by June 1. (see other story)

The IATF defines GCQ as “the implementation of temporary measures limiting movement and transportation, regulation of operating industries, and presence of uniformed personnel to enforce community quarantine protocols” and MGCQ as “the transition between GCQ and New Normal, when these temporary measures are relaxed.”

Based on the IATF’s Omnibus Guidelines and other guidelines issued by the Department of Trade and Industry and the Department of Tourism, here is life under GCQ and MGCQ.



MOVEMENT

GCQ: Movement of all persons limited to accessing essential goods and services, and for work in the offices or industries permitted to operate

MGCQ: All persons shall now be allowed outside their residence

SENIORS AND MINORS

GCQ: Any person below twenty-one (21) years old, those who are sixty (60) years old and above, those with immunodeficiency, comorbidities, or other health risks, and pregnant women, including any person who resides with the aforementioned, shall be required to remain in their residences at all times, except when indispensable under the circumstances, for obtaining essential goods and services or for work in permitted industries and offices.

MGCQ: All persons shall now be allowed outside their residence.

EXERCISES

GCQ: Individual outdoor exercise such as outdoor walks, jogging, running or biking are allowed but wear masks, observe physical distancing.

All persons below 21 years old, those who are 60 years old and above, those with immunodeficiency, comorbidities, or other health risks, and pregnant women, including any person who resides with the aforementioned, may go outdoors for the purpose of individual exercises

MGCQ: Individual and group outdoor exercises including non-contact sports such as golf, tennis, table tennis, swimming, etc. shall be allowed provided that minimum public health standards shall be strictly enforced

PUBLIC GATHERINGS

GCQ: Mass gatherings that are unauthorized, non-work essential or are entertainment-related such as movie screenings, concerts, and sporting events – are prohibited.While adhering to the prescribed minimum health standards, religious gatherings are not encouraged but in any case should be not more than ten (10) persons.

MGCQ: Public gatherings such as but not limited to, movie screenings, concerts, sporting events and other entertainment activities, community assemblies, religious gatherings, and non-essential work gatherings shall be allowed provided that participants shall be limited to 50% of the venue or seating capacity.

WORK IN PUBLIC AND PRIVATE OFFICES

GCQ: Work in all government offices may be at full operational capacity, or under such alternative work arrangements as agencies may deem proper in accordance with the relevant rules and regulations issued by the Civil Service Commission. Provided that for offices requiring employees to report physically, commissioned shuttle services as well as point-to-point transport services may be provided.

Accredited diplomatic missions and international organizations may operate at fifty percent (50%) capacity. Alternative work arrangements such as flexible work arrangements, compressed work week, telework, and telecommuting is strongly encouraged

MGCQ: Work in all public and private offices shall be allowed to resume physical work in full capacity with alternative arrangements for persons who are sixty (60) years old, and above, those with immunodeficiency, comorbidities, or other health risks, and pregnant women.

Work in government offices may be at full operational capacity, or under such alternative work arrangements as agencies may deem appropriate in accordance with the relevant rules and regulations issued by the Civil Service Commission. Accredited diplomatic missions and international organizations may resume full operation.

SECTORS ALLOWED TO OPERATE

GCQ. In addition to sectors earlier permitted to operate, the following sectors or industries shall be allowed:

a.Category I Industries – Power, energy, water, and other utilities, agriculture, fishery, and forestry industries, food manufacturing and food supply chain businesses, including food retail establishments such as supermarkets, grocery stores, and food preparation establishments insofar as take-out and delivery services, food delivery services, health-related establishments, the logistics sector, information technology and telecommunication companies, the media, at full operational capacity;

b.Category II Industries – Mining and other manufacturing, and electronic commerce companies, as well as other delivery, repair and maintenance, and housing and office services, at anywhere between 50% up to full operational capacity, and without prejudice to work-from-home and other alternative work arrangements; and

MGCQ. Category I and II Industries, at maximum operational capacity

GCQ. Category III Industries – Financial services, legal and accounting, and auditing services, professional, scientific, technical, and other non-leisure services, and other non-leisure wholesale and retail establishments, at 50% work-on-site arrangement, and without prejudice to work-from-home and other alternative work arrangements.

MGCQ. Category III Industries at maximum operational capacity. Nevertheless, barber shops, salons, and other personal care service establishments shall be allowed to operate at a maximum of 50% venue capacity. Dine-in service in food retail establishments such as supermarkets, grocery stores, and food preparation establishments shall be allowed provided that the seating capacity may not exceed 50%

Category IV and all other establishments not permitted to operate under previous Sections of these Guidelines, will be allowed at a maximum of 50% operational capacity.

MALLS

GCQ: Limited operations in malls and shopping centers shall be allowed, except for leisure establishments and services which shall continue to be closed. Provided, that establishments and services allowed to operate in malls and shopping centers may only operate at a capacity consistent with their respective categories and provided, further, that those under 21 years old and 60 and above, may not enter malls and shopping centers, except when indispensable under the circumstances for obtaining essential goods and services or for work in establishments located therein. Provided, finally, that such operations must be subject to updated guidelines issued by the DTI.

MGCQ: See item on Category IV Industries and DTI memo below

CATEGORY IV INDUSTRIES

GCQ: Amusement, gaming, and fitness establishments, as well as those in the kids and the tourism industries, and all Category IV industries may not operate. (Industries in Category IV are reflected on separate DTI issuance).

MGCQ: Category IV and all other establishments not permitted to operate under GCQ, are allowed to operate at a maximum of 50% operational capacity



(DTI Memo-Circular 20-22 on May 5, 2020 identified Category IV businesses as gyms / fitness studios and sports facilities; entertainment industries such as but not limited to cinemas and theaters, karaoke bars, comedy bars, pubs, bars, nightclubs, beerhouses; kid amusement industries such as but not limited to toy stores, playgrounds, playrooms and rides; libraries, archives, museums, and other cultural centers, art galleries, botanical and zoological gardens; tourist destinations such as but not limited to water parks, beaches and resorts except those used as quarantine facility; travel agencies, tour operators, reservation service and related activities; gambling and betting such as but not limited to cockfighting, casinos, and the like; personal care services such as massage parlors, sauna bath establishments, facial care, foot spa, and waxing salons; any other amusement, leisure, gaming, and tourism establishments that promote mass gathering)

PUBLIC AND PRIVATE CONSTRUCTION

GCQ: All public and private construction projects shall be allowed, but with strict compliance to the issued construction safety guidelines for the implementation of infrastructure projects during the COVID-19 pandemic by the DPWH.

MGCQ: same with GCQ

HOTELS

GCQ: No hotels or similar establishments shall be allowed to operate, except those accommodating the following

1. For areas outside Luzon, guests who have existing booking accommodations for foreigners as of 01 May 2020;

2. Guests who have existing long-term bookings;

3. Distressed OFWs and stranded Filipinos or foreign nationals;

4. Repatriated OFWs in compliance with approved quarantine protocols;

5. Non-OFWs who may be required to undergo mandatory facility-based quarantine; and

6. Healthcare workers and other employees from exempted establishments under these Revised Omnibus Guidelines and applicable Memoranda from the Executive Secretary.

Provided that in all of the foregoing, hotel operations shall be limited to the provision of basic lodging to guests.

MGCQ: Hotels, resorts, motels, homestays, and other accommodation facilities are allowed to accept tourists as well as business travelers but limited to 50 percent capacity, according to the Department of Tourism’s Administrative Order 2020-002 issued on May 22.

The AO states that ancillary establishments within the premises, such as restaurants, cafés, bars, gyms, spas, and the like, shall be allowed to operate at 50 percent operational capacity onl

EDUCATION

GCQ

Residential or face-to-face classes shall be suspended for the duration of the GCQ. For Academic Year 2020-2021, the following shall be observed for the conduct of classes:

For basic education, the Basic Education Learning Continuity Plan of the Department of Education (DepEd) is adopted the essential points of which are as follows: Opening of classes for the basic education shall be on 24 August 2020 and shall end on30 April 2021; Opening of private schools will be allowed within the period provided by law.

Provided, that school learning community plan shall be submitted; no face-to-face classes will be allowed earlier than 24 August 2020 and, from 24 August, face-to-face learning shall only be allowed when the local risk severity grading permits, and subject to compliance with minimum health standards;

iii. Adoption of various learning delivery options such as but not limited to face-to-face, blended learnings, distance learnings, and homeschooling and other modes of delivery shall be implemented depending on the local COVID Risk Severity Classification and compliance with minimum health standards; and

Conduct of curricular and co-curricular activities involving gatherings such as science fairs, showcase of portfolios, trade fairs, school sports, campus journalism, festival of talents, job fairs, and other similar activities is cancelled, except those conducted online. For higher education, the recommendations of the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) for higher education institutions (HEIs) are hereby adopted, the specifics of which are as follows: The rolling opening of classes will be based on education delivery mode, with compliance with minimum health standards and the situation on the ground HEIs using full online can open anytime; HEIs using flexible learning can open anytime in August 2020; HEIs using significant residential (face-to-face/in-person) mode can open not earlier than 01 September 2020; No residential or face-to-face classes until 31 August 2020. Private HEIs are encouraged to change their academic calendar year and open in August 2020

MGCG

Residential or face-to-face classes may be conducted in Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) provided there is strict compliance with minimum health standards, consultation with local government units, and compliance with guidelines set by CHED. HEI activities that involve mass gathering of students shall continue to be prohibited.

For K-12 Basic Education, the Basic Education Learning Continuity Plan of the DepEd shall be adopted.

TRANSPORTATION

GCQ: The road, rail, maritime, and aviation sectors of public transportation shall operate at a reduced operational and vehicle capacity in accordance with guidelines issued by the Department of Transportation (DOTr). Provided, that in all public transports, a strict one meter distance between passengers shall be observed and appropriate engineering controls in place.

MGCQ: The road, rail, maritime, and aviation sectors of public transportation shall be allowed to operate at the capacity in accordance with guidelines issued by the DOTr. Provided, that in all public transports, a strict one meter distance between passengers shall be observed and appropriate engineering controls are in place. (Carolyn O. Arguillas / MindaNews)

