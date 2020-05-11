Yellow rainfall alert hoisted over Bukidnon, Davao Norte

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

KORONADAL CITY (MindaNews / 11 May) — A yellow rainfall warning was hoisted at 4:10 p.m. Monday over Bukidnon and Davao del Norte provinces due to Tropical Depression “Ambo,” according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

Under the heavy rainfall warning system, a yellow rainfall advisory is raised when the expected rainfall amount is between 7.5 mm and 15 mm within one hour and likely to continue.

Based on Heavy Rainfall Warning No. 1, PAGASA warned of possible flooding in Bukidnon and Davao del Norte, especially in low-lying areas and along river channels, and landslides in mountainous areas.

It said that moderate to heavy rains may persist for one to two hours in North Cotabato and Sultan Kudarat in Soccsksargen (Region 12); Davao de Oro, Davao Oriental and Davao City in Davao region (Region 11); Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga del Sur and Zamboanga Sibugay in Zamboanga peninsula (Region 9), Lanao del Sur and Maguindanao in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao; and Agusan del Sur in Caraga (Region 13).

Moderate to occasionally heavy rainshowers with possible lightning and strong winds due to thunderstorms are expected over Misamis Oriental, Lanao del Norte and Davao del Sur within one to two hours, the PAGASA rainfall warning said.

Ambo was spotted 340 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur as of 10 a.m. Monday, according to PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin #3 issued at 11 a.m. Monday.

It slightly intensified and moving west slowly, packing maximum winds of up to 55 km/h near the center with gustiness of up to 70 km/h, the weather forecaster said.

PAGASA warned of moderate to rough seas on the eastern seaboards of Eastern Visayas, Caraga, Davao Oriental and Davao Occidental.

Small seacrafts were advised not to sail in those areas.

