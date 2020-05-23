Zamboangueña  leads PNPA Class 2020

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 23 May) — Fire Cadet First Class Lee B. Ann Palermo of Upper Calarian, this city, led Mandayug Class 2020 of the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) during their simultaneous graduation rites on Friday – the PNPA in Silang, Cavite and the Philippine Military Academy in Baguio City – with President Rodrigo Duterte in the Malago Clubhouse Malacanang delivering his address online.

Another Zamboangueña, Cadet First Class Zandra G. Tabar of Curuan, placed 3rd in the entire Mandayug Class of 277 graduates, 194 of them male.

Palermo is the Presidential Kampilan Awardee an the Bureau of Fire Protection’s Kampilan Awardee. She received a Plaque of Merit for bring on top of her class and like the Class Valedictorian of the PMA, 2nd Lt. Gemalyn Deocares Sugui, also received a certificate of ownership of house and lot from the Vista Land company of former Senate President Manuel Villar.

Tabar was awarded the Secretary of Interior and Local Government Kampilan, Chief, Philippine National Police Kampilan and Best in Forensic Science.

Other Zamboangueños who are members of the PNP Class 2020 are Cadet First Class Bryan Joseph V. Alberto of Sangali, Cadet 1C Al-Shadat H. Abdurajak, Cadette 1C Judilyn T. Bardago of Sta. Catalina, Cadet 1C Brain Hull A. Sakkam of Sinunuc, Cadet 1C Rain S. Simyunn of Pasonanca, and Cadet 1C Khomeni Sulaiman of Recodo.

Members of Class 2020 from Sulu are Cadet 1C Al-Ghabid L. Gamil of Tapul Island, Cadet 1C Jamil and Cadette 1C Nurar-Rahma J. Abdulla of Jolo.

Palermo, Alberto, Abdurajak and Gamil, are also alumni of the Ateneo de Zamboanga University. (Frencie Carreon / MindaNews)

