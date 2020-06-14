14 out of 19 new COVID-19 cases in Davao City are frontline healthworkers

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 13 June) — At least 14 out of the 19 new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases recorded in Davao Region on June 11 were frontline healthcare workers (HCWs) from Davao City, bringing the total number of infected HCWs to 104 in the region.

According to the Department of Health (DOH)-Davao’s Center for Health Development, the regional total as of June 11 was 411, including 31 deaths. Davao City recorded 344, including the 19 cases.

The 104 HCWs stricken with COVID-19 in the region as of June 11 represents 25.3% of the regional total of 411 cases as of June 11.

Dr. Lenny Joy Rivera, Assistant Regional Diredctor of the Department of Health (DOH)-Davao confirmed that majority of the 19 cases were HCWs on Saturday, shortly after the DOH released the case profiles of the 19 cases on its FB page.

Rivera did not confirm if the infected HCWs were part of the team conducting the swab testing in communities with high number of COVID-19 cases.

She said all HCWs are asymptomatic.

The DOH-Davao releases a daily update on the statistics of COVID-19 confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in the region comprising Davao City and the five Davao provinces: Dsvao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, Davao Occidental and Davao Oriental.

Of the 19 new cases on June 11, 17 cases were recorded in Davao City: three in Barangay Buhangin, two in Barangay A. Angliongto Sr. in Sasa, and one each in Barangay Tigatto, Barangay Matina Aplaya, Barangay 27-C, Barangay Maa, Barangay Indangan, Barangay Mintal, Barangay 20-B, Barangay 11-B, Barangay 23-C, Barangay 76-A, Barangay 19-B, Barangay V. Hizon, Sr., Sasa, Davao City.

The two other cases are from Pantukan in Davao de Oro, and Banaybanay in Davao Oriental.

As of June 13, the regional total has reached 429, with 356 cases or 83% recorded in Davao City. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

