16-year old found positive of COVID-19 upon arrival in Bukidnon

CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews / 11 June) — The local government of Quezon, Bukidnon reported that one of its returning residents, a 16-year-old female, was found positive of COVID-19 last Wednesday.

Dr. Miguel Antonio Prantilla, chief of the Bukidnon Provincial Medical Center said the patient is now confined in the hospital and is in stable condition.

In a statement on its Facebook page, the Quezon municipal government said the patient arrived at Laguindingan Airport in Misamis Oriental from Manila on Monday, June 8 with her mother and sibling.

The patient was also with eight other returning residents who arrived on an Air Asia flight.

She tested positive when she underwent a Rapid Test for Anti-bodies at the triage center in Malaybalay last Tuesday.

Because she tested positive, she underwent a swab for RT-PCR (reverse transcription – polymerase chain reaction) and was found positive of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Her mother and sibling along with the eight returning Bukidnon residents were immediately placed under isolation.

The Quezon municipal government said the mother and the sibling are now in an isolation unit in Malaybalay while the eight traveling companions are in a barangay isolation unit in Quezon. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)

