2 cops killed, 2 wounded in attack on police station in Parang, Sulu

COTABATO City (MindaNews / 13 June) — Two policemen were killed while two others were wounded when unidentified armed men attacked the municipal police station in Parang, Sulu at around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Naguib Sinarimbo, Minister of Interior and Local Government at the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) and concurrent BARMM spokesperson, confirmed the incident.

Killed were Patrolman Arjun Putalan and Corporal Mudar Salamat.

Executive Master Sargent Hamid Saribbon and Staff Master Sargent Harold Nieva were rushed to the Parang Municipal Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

A report form the Regional Polic Office of the BARMM said joint elements of Sulu police provincial force led by Colonel Michael Bayawan arrived in Parang at 7:30 p.m. but the suspects had managed to flee towards Indanan town.

“Identity of the perpetrators are still being established,” the report said

Hot pursuit operation is ongoing while police in the locality are investigating who are the leaders behind the attack. (Ferdinandh B. Cabrera / MindaNews)

