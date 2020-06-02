2 cops wounded in grenade attack at Bukidnon checkpoint

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 2 June) – Two police personnel were wounded in a grenade attack in a checkpoint in the municipality of Cabanglasan, Bukidnon around 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Col. Roel L. Lami-ing, director of Bukidnon Provincial Police Office, said the policemen harassed by still unidentified perpetrators belong to the PNP First Bukidnon Police Mobile Force Company led by Lt. Manolito Elumba Budo.

Lami-ing said the policemen were conducting a mobile checkpoint when attacked by armed men riding a motorcycle.

“The troops retaliated and managed to fire back but the suspects fled away towards Barangay Mandaing in Cabanglasan,” the police official said.

The wounded police personnel were identified as Staff Sergeant Junmark Suico and Patrolman Alvin Claunan. They were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The crime scene, Lami-ing said, has been cordoned off by the responding team.

He urged the Cabanglasan Municipal Police Station to exert extra efforts in the investigation to find the identities of the attackers and file appropriate charges. (Richel V. Umel / MindaNews)

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.

Comments

comments