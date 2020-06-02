2 militiamen wounded in NPA attack

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 26 June) – Two members of the Citizen Armed Force Geographical Unit (Cafgu) were seriously wounded in an attack by suspected New People’s Army rebels on an Army detachment in Barangay Kalilangan, Iligan City around 10 a.m. Friday.

1Lt Liza Dango-Mira, civil military operations officer of the 4th Mechanized Infantry Battalion said the wounded Cafgu personnel were immediately brought to a hospital in the city and were already declared safe.

Mira said the unit launched a pursuit operation against the alleged rebels.

Lt Col Domingo Dulay Jr., the battalion commander said two armored vehicles were deployed to Kalilangan to support the ongoing military operation. (Richel V. Umel/MindaNews)

