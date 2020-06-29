29 returning residents in Caraga test positive for virus

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

SAN FRANCISCO, Agusan del Sur (MindaNews / 26 June) – Twenty-nine more returning residents in Caraga Region tested positive for Covid-19 according to test results released Friday bringing to 116 the total number of confirmed cases in the area.

A report from Department of Health-Center for Health Development Caraga (DOH-CHD Caraga) noted that there were actually 47 confirmed cases but 18 were follow-ups for reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests from the Southern Philippines Medical Center in Davao City.

The laboratory results also showed 160 cases tested negative. The negative results were from the follow up tests of 22 confirmed cases, nine suspect cases, two probable cases.

The rest are high-risk individuals who either tested positive in the rapid antibody tests or with relevant travel history and exposure to Covid-19 patients.

Of the new cases, 26 are locally stranded individuals and three are returning overseas Filipinos. Sixteen of them are males and 13 are females.

Many of them (44.83 percent) belong to the 21-30 age bracket.

In Agusan del Norte, Butuan City has three cases Cabadbaran City has one, Nasipit has two.

In Agusan de Sur, Bunawan, Rosario, San Francisco, Sibagat and Trento towns in Agusan del Sur have one case each.

In Surigao del Norte, Surigao City has two, Bacuag has two, Claver has four, Mainit has three, while Malimono, Placer, San Francisco and Tubod have one each.

In Surigao del Sur, Bislig City has one and the towns of Cantilan and Lingig have one case each.

Twenty-three of the cases were asymptomatic and were isolated in quarantine facilities of the local government units for strict monitoring.

The remaining six cases showed signs and symptoms and were admitted to identified treatment facilities.

“Our goal has always been to flatten the curve by particularly preparing our health care system and not overwhelm it. Given the current situation and with the continued rise of our cases, the DOH regional office is continuously intensifying its technical assistance and logistic support to all treatment and monitoring facilities region-wide. Our safety lies in our hands,” said DOH Regional Director Dr. Jose R. Llacuna Jr. (Chris V. Panganiban/MindaNews)

