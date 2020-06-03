3 Covid-19 patients recover in Region 12

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 26 June) – Three more coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) patients in Region 12 or Soccsksargen have fully recovered and cleared for release from isolation.

Arjohn Gangoso, health education and promotion officer of the Department of Health (DOH)-Region 12, said in an advisory on Thursday night two of the recovered patients were from South Cotabato and one was from Sarangani.

He said the three were so far considered free from Covid-19 after turning out negative in their repeat Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests and completing the required quarantine protocol.

“Our total confirmed recovered cases for Covid-19 in Soccsksargen is now at 31,” Gangoso said.

He said additional recoveries were the 36th, 39th and 48th confirmed infections in the region, which already posted a total of 52 positive cases, including one fatality.

The 36th patient was a 23-year-old female locally-stranded individual (LSI) from Banga town, South Cotabato who returned home aboard a “sweeper” flight last May 31 and confirmed positive for Covid-19 on June 12, he said.

Gangoso said the 39th case was a 28-year-old female Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) from Alabel, Sarangani who manifested mild suspected symptoms of the disease upon arrival from Manila on June 10 and tested positive three days later.

He said the 48th patient was a 44-year-old female LSI from Tantangan town who arrived from Manila last June 4 and turned out positive of the disease on June 19.

The additional recoveries in South Cotabato have reduced the active cases in the area to eight and in Sarangani to just one. All remaining patients were returning OFWs and LSIs.

Dr. Rogelio Aturdido Jr., head of the South Cotabato Integrated Provincial Health Office, said in a briefing on Thursday that all remaining Covid-19 patients were in stable condition and considered to have clinically recovered from their symptoms.

Four of them were returning OFWs and six were LSIs, with all undergoing mandatory quarantine in designated isolation facilities.

As of June 24, a total of 2,866 residents have returned to the province, comprising 2,578 LSIs and 288 OFWs.

He assured that all repatriated residents were properly processed and underwent mandatory quarantine, with some subjected rapid diagnostic and PCR tests. (MindaNews)

