31-year old OFW is 1st COVID-19 case of Nabunturan

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 04 June) — A 31-year old overseas Filipino Worker, who returned from Manila via a sweeper flight through the national government’s Balik Probinsya Program on May 26, is the first case of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) case of Nabunturan town in Davao de Oro, and the third in the province.

The municipal government of Nabunturan confirmed this after its COVID-19 Crisis Team received the reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test result of the male patient in the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) in Davao City on Wednesday.

It added the provincial government of Davao de Oro fetched the passenger upon arrival at the Davao International Airport.

The patient, who is asymptomatic, has been placed under quarantine.

All members of the COVID-19 Crisis Team of Nabunturan, who assisted the patient, are undergoing a 14-day quarantine at the isolation facility intended for the frontliners in Nabunturan.

The Nabunturan COVID19 Crisis Team Contact Tracing Division has been activated to locate the individuals who came in close contact with the patient.

According to the Department of Health-Davao, the COVID-19 cases in the region have reached 359 as of June 3. Davao City reported 307 cases, Davao Oriental 17, Davao del Norte 16, Davao del Sur 14, Davao de Oro 3, and Davao Occidental 2.

It said 156 patients have recovered while 30 have died. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

