34-year-old female market vendor is 9th death among 15 COVID-19 cases in CDO

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY (MindaNews / 9 June) – A 34-year-old female market vendor succumbed to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) minutes after arriving at the Northern Mindanao Medical Center (NMMC) Sunday night, bringing to 15 the total number of COVID-19 positives in the city and nine the total number of deaths.

NMMC spokesperson Dr. Bernard Rocha said the swab test taken on the patient after she died revealed that she tested positive of the COVID-19.

The patient, who sold polvoron and processed meat in the nearby Carmen Market, “was complaining of abdominal pain, vomiting, had fever and shortness of breath,” Rocha said.

He said the she died at 10:29 p.m. on Sunday, nine minutes after she arrived at the hospital for treatment. She was the sixth COVID-19 case in Barangay Carmen.

The Cagayan de Oro Health Office immediately cordoned off two small city blocks along Dabatian Street where the patient resided.

The CHO advised residents not to go out of their houses during the 14-day quarantine period.

As a rule, the city government provides food and assistance to residents of communities under “localized containment.”

Policemen and barangay tanods manned at least four checkpoints to enforce the order and ensure no residents will get out of the containment area.

City health office chief epidemiologist Dr. Jose Retuya said 10 family members of the patient had been placed under quarantine.

Retuya said they are also conducting an extensive contact tracing of those who came in close contact with the patient. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)

