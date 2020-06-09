34-year-old female market vendor is 9th death among 15 COVID-19 cases in CDO

By
Froilan Gallardo
-
CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY (MindaNews / 9 June) – A 34-year-old female market vendor succumbed to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) minutes after arriving at the Northern Mindanao Medical Center (NMMC) Sunday night, bringing to 15 the total number of COVID-19 positives in the city and nine the total number of deaths.

DISINFECTING GROUND ZERO. Personnel from Barangay Carmen in Cagayan de Oro City spray disinfectant Monday evening (8 June 2020) along Dabatian Street where a 34-year-old female who died of COVID-19 resided. Health and police officials have cordoned two blocks in Dabatian Street and advised residents to quarantine themselves for 14 days. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO

NMMC spokesperson Dr. Bernard Rocha said the swab test taken on the patient after she died revealed that she tested positive of the COVID-19.

The patient, who sold polvoron and processed meat in the nearby Carmen Market, “was complaining of abdominal pain, vomiting, had fever and shortness of breath,” Rocha said.

He said the she died at 10:29 p.m. on Sunday, nine minutes after she arrived at the hospital for treatment. She was the sixth COVID-19 case in Barangay Carmen.

The Cagayan de Oro Health Office immediately cordoned off two small city blocks along Dabatian Street where the patient resided.

The CHO advised residents not to go out of their houses during the 14-day quarantine period.

A resident carries a bag of rice as she goes home to Dabatian Street, Barangay Carmen in Cagayan de Oro City Monday night (8 June 2020). The City Health Office has placed the entire Dabatian Street under lockdown, advising residents not to go out from their homes for 14 days after one of them, a 34-year-old female, died of COVID-19 Sunday night. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO

As a rule, the city government provides food and assistance to residents of communities under “localized containment.”

Policemen and barangay tanods manned at least four checkpoints to enforce the order and ensure no residents will get out of the containment area.

City health office chief epidemiologist Dr. Jose Retuya said 10 family members of the patient had been placed under quarantine.

Retuya said they are also conducting an extensive contact tracing of those who came in close contact with the patient. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)

