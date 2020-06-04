4 Bukidnon cops cheat death in landmine explosion

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 3 June) – Four police personnel of the municipality of Cabanglasan in Bukidnon cheated death when an improvised explosive device allegedly planted by the New People’s Army exploded 11:14 a.m. Tuesday, reports said.

Col. Roel L. Lami-ing, Bukidnon provincial police director, said that four personnel of the Cabanglasan Municipal Police Station were on board a Mahindra patrol car conducting followup investigation of a checkpoint harassment by still unknown attackers on June 1 when the IED exploded at crossing Cabulohan as they were traversing the road from Barangay Mandaing to Barangay Anlugan.

On board the police vehicle were Senior Master Sergeant Dan Politud, Corporal Brian Pabonita, Corporal Kenneth Gallpin and Efren Flores Jr. They were under the supervision of Maj. Eddie Boy Manalo.

Lami-ing said the police personnel returned fire on the suspects who fled towards the creek of Barangay Mandaing. No casualties were reported from the government side.

He said two police teams came for reinforcement.

Lami-ing said the Charlie Company of the Army’s 8th Infantry Battalion, as well as the 1st and 2nd Bukidnon Provincial Mobile Force were also alerted of the incident and sent personnel to conduct hot pursuit operation. Police stations in adjacent municipalities, he said, conducted checkpoints in the attempt to apprehend the fleeing perpetrators. (Richel V. Umel / MindaNews)

