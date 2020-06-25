500 CDO residents undergo rapid Covid-19 tests

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews / 25 June) – Five hundred residents of Barangay Carmen here underwent Thursday morning rapid tests for Covid-19.

The tests, which were free of charge, were conducted on pre-selected individuals at the barangay hall, according to Dr. Joselito Retuya, chief epidemiologist at the City Health Office.

Barangay Carmen has the highest Covid-19 cases in the city with seven cases and three deaths since April.

The tests came after a 44-year-old female cashier of a distribution company selling electronic and lighting supplies in Barangay Agusan tested positive for the virus based on RT-PCR tests conducted at the Northern Mindanao Medical Center Tuesday.

“The cashier receives cash transactions from their salesmen every day. Maybe that was where she got infected,” Retuya said.

He said they had placed an entire block in Barangay Agusan where the cashier and her family lived under lockdown.

He said four members of her family were placed under quarantine at the city isolation facility in Barangay Lumbia.

The 44-year-old cashier is the 12th active Covid-19 case recorded in the city.

Retuya said of the 12 cases, only one was admitted at the Northern Mindanao Medical Center.

He said the rest including the cashier were asymptomatic and were confined at the city isolation unit in Lumbia. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

