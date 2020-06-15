56 dengue cases recorded in Kidapawan, the highest in North Cotabato

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

KIDAPAWAN CITY (MindaNews / 15 June) – At least 56 dengue cases were recorded here since January this year, the highest in North Cotabato, officials said Monday.

Dr. Jocelyn Incienzo, City health officer, said that of the 56 dengue cases, 10 occurred in the poblacion area, 13 in Barangay Gintilan, six each in Barangays Singao and Lanao, and five in Barangay Magsaysay, among others.

So far, none of the cases in the city developed into the “dengue shock syndrome,” which is fatal, she said.

Kidapawan posted the highest dengue cases in North Cotabato, which recorded 410 cases in the five months to June 1, 2020, according to the Integrated Provincial Health Office (IPHO).

IPHO data showed that 40 dengue cases were each recorded in the municipalities of Midsayap, M’lang and Libungan, and 42 in Matalam town.

Across the province, Dr. Philbert Malaluan, Cotabato 2nd district board member, said there were at least three deaths since January 1 –– two from Makilala and the other one from M’lang.

Malaluan said the Cotabato Provincial Hospital at the Amas complex does not have a refrigerated centrifuge, only a refrigerator where blood supplies are stored.

A refrigerated centrifuge is a device that separates the blood into packed red blood cells, platelets and plasma.

The Kidapawan Blood Bank has a refrigerated centrifuge, but it has not been functioning since May 5.

Owing to this, the IPHO has been getting platelets for transfusion to treat dengue patients at the Cotabato Regional and Medical Center in Cotabato City, according to Malaluan.

Malaluan said that despite the higher dengue cases in the province this year, the “situation does not still warrant the declaration of an outbreak.”

“There could be a cluster of (dengue) cases but it won’t suffice to declare an outbreak in the area,” he said.

Health officials urged residents to employ the “4S” in fighting dengue — Seek and destroy the breeding places of mosquitoes causing the dengue virus; Self-protection measures; Seek early consultation if a patient manifests symptoms like high fever, headache, and body pains; and, Saying “NO” to indiscriminate fogging.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.

Comments

comments