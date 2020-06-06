6 killed, 5 wounded in SK clash

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 05 June) – Six alleged members of an armed group linked to the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) were killed and five others were wounded in a clash with government forces on Friday morning, the military said.

Col Joel Maon, officer-in-charge of the 601st Infantry Brigade said Tugali Guiamal Galmak, a.k.a. Commander Tugal and five of his followers were killed in Purok Galmak, Barangay Baumol in Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat.

Tugali’s group engaged troops from the 40th Infantry Battalion under Lt. Col. Rogelio S. Gabi, which launched an operation on Thursday.

“Tugali is an ALG (armed lawless group) commander and a former member of Pentagon/KFRG (kidnap-for-ransom group) believed to be an ally of BIFF operating in Central Mindanao,” Mamon said.

“When our troops reached the area at 6:29 in the morning, our target was reinforced with more or less 20 fully armed men from Barangay Langgapanan,” said MGen Diosdado Carreon, Joint Task Force Central commander.

The encounter also led to the apprehension of 14 of Tugali’s followers and seizure of 16 firearms and explosives.

The military said the explosives were similar to those earlier recovered and meant for terror attacks.

“Congratulations to the troops of the Joint Task Force Central, led by my mistah MGen Diosdado Carreon, for your numerous gains that greatly contributed to the mission accomplishment of the command,” said LGen Cirilito Sobejana, chief of the Western Mindanao Command.

“Carry on your good work for the peace-loving people of Central Mindanao and for our beloved country,” Sobejana added.

Mistah is a slang used by graduates of the Philippine Military Academy to refer to their batch mates. (Ferdinandh Cabrera/MindaNews)

