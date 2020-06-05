87 health workers in Davao Region positive of COVID-19

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 05 June) – Eighty-seven frontline health workers in Region 11 have tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), the Department of Heath (DOH)-Davao said.

The number comprised 24 percent of the 360 confirmed cases in the region.

DOH said two of the infected health workers, identified as PH3036 and PH3988 and confined at the Southern Philippines Medical Center have died.

The agency distributed on Friday cash assistance worth P1 million each to the families of the two health workers who died.

This came after complaints against DOH for the delays in the release of compensation for affected families reached President Duterte.

The compensation is provided for under Republic Act No. 11469, or the Bayanihan to Heal As One Act.

The law also says that families of public and private frontline health workers who may die in the line of duty shall receive P1,000,000 each.

As of Thursday, Davao City reported 308 cases, Davao del Norte 16, Davao del Sur 14, Davao de Oro 3, Davao Oriental 17 and Davao Oriental 2. Of the total cases, 173 have recovered and 30 have died. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)

