Alleged big-time drug dealer nabbed in Maguindanao

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 11 June) – Police, Army and Philippine Drug Enforcement-Bangsamo Autonomous Region personnel in Muslim Mindanao personnel arrested a suspected big-time drug dealer in a sting operation Wednesday.

PDEA-BARMM Director Juvenal Azurin said the buy-bust operation took place around 12:45 Wednesday along the national highway of Brgy Pinguiaman, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao.

He identified the suspect as Jordan Rakim, 38, driver and a resident of Datu Angal Midtimbang, Maguindanao.

Rakim allegedly agreed to sell to a PDEA agent 11 pieces of heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu weighing around 500 grams and placed inside a yellow tea bag with the Chinese characters Daguanyin.

PDEA agents immediately grabbed the suspect after the payment using bundles of mostly fake money.

The suspect was charged with violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Ferdinandh Cabrera/MindaNews)

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.

Comments

comments