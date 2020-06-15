Baganga records new COVID-19 case; Davao Oriental’s total now 20

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 14 June) — The province of Davao Oriental has recorded another confirmed case of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing to 20 the total number of COVID-19 positives as of June 13.

The provincial government, Saturday, bared that the new positive case is a 19-year-old male resident from the municipality of Banganga, who arrived in town on June 6 from Davao City.

“He is currently asymptomatic and in stable condition,” it added, noting that all of the 19 direct contacts of the new positive have been traced and placed under strict isolation.

With the new positive, the province now has a total of five remaining active cases.

Meanwhile, the local government of Banganga said the patient is a locally stranded individual (LSI) who had a travel history in Purok 43, Barangay 22-C, Piapi Boulevard in Davao City, and is the second confirmed case in the municipality, four days after the DOH-Davao announced the first case in town.

Dr. Zoren Reyes, chief of the Baganga Incident Management Team (IMT) said on Saturday evening that the patient lives in the same boarding house of the town’s first positive case, a 19-year-old female resident of Barangay Mahanub, confirmed to have COVID-19 on June 9.

He said the 19-year old female returned to Baganga on June 2 while the 19-year old male arrived in Baganga on June 6.

Reyes said he was immediately isolated upon his arrival in town. He said the patient is among 27 close contacts of the first patient to have been traced and swabbed for the reverse transcription – polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test submitted to the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) in Davao City.

Reyes said the close contacts of the first case tested negative, including her room mates in the boarding house.

The incident commander assured the public not to be anxious over the new positive case as the patient was immediately isolated.

He said even their families were not able to come near Case Number 2 who is now at the Temporary Treatment and Monitoring Facility (TMMF) of the municipal hospital.

As of 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, the Department of Health (DOH) – Davao Center for Health and Development (DCHD) reported that the province’s new positive is among the 12 newly confirmed cases in the region.

Of the 12 cases, nine others are from Davao City and one confirmed positive from provinces of Davao del Sur and Davao Occidental, respectively.

As of June 13, the DOH-Davao reported a total of 429 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Davao region, with 270 recoveries, and 31 recorded fatalities.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.

Comments

comments