Brothers aged 10 and 13 killed in Digos landslide

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

BARANGAY BINATON, Digos City (MindaNews / 05 June) — Two brothers aged 10 and 13 were killed when a landslide brought about by heavy rains buried their house in Purok Durian, Sitio Batangon at 10 p.m. Thursday.

“Kusog gyud kayo ang ulan” (It rained so heavily), neighbor Victoriana Manza told MindaNews on Friday morning.

She named the victims as Roniel Jay Laguna, 13 and his brother Rochel, 10. Their younger sister nicknamed Sangsang and parents Doming and Mary Jean, who slept in another part of the house, survived.

The family’s pet dog was also killed.

Manza said the boys’ room was nearest the road and was the first to be hit as the landslide from the other side of the road came crashing down.

Neighbors said the bodies of the brothers were retrieved at 2 a.m. (Carolyn O. Arguillas / MindaNews)

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.

Comments

comments