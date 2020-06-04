Bukidnon records 4th COVID-19 case

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

MALAYBALAY CITY (MindaNews / 04 June) — The Provincial Health Office of Bukidnon on Wednesday said the province now has four confirmed cases of COVID-19.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Acting Provincial Health Officer Dr. Gary Guido Tabios identified the male patient as a 35-year old repatriate from Saudi Arabia and a resident of Don Carlos town.

“He arrived via direct flight on May 23, 2020. He was immediately swabbed at NAIA (Ninoy Aquino International Airport) and quarantined in a hotel room with roommates while waiting for the result,” Tabios said.

The official said the patient tested negative based on a result release last May 26, and he was placed on a flight from Manila to Laguindingan, Misamis Oriental three days after.

But Tabios said the patient was subjected to another test on Monday after one of his roommates, also a repatriate, tested positive. The positive result for the patient from Don Carlos came out Wednesday.

The patient is now confined at the Bukidnon Provincial Medical Center in Malaybalay City, he said.

“Employees of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Center who were in close contact with the patient were asymptomatic and placed on strict isolation,” he added. (H. Marcos C. Mordeno / MindaNews)

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.

Comments

comments