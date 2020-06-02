Bus operations resume in Davao region but, one trip per day and none on Sundays

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 02 June) — A total of 26 inter-provincial buses in the Davao region resumed operations on June 1, but only at one trip per day.

The Land Transportation Office and Regulatory Board (LTFRB-XI) announced on May 30 the resumption of bus trips from Davao City to the provinces of Davao del Norte, Davao de Oro, Davao Oriental, Davao del Sur.

However, the LTFRB said there will be only one bus trip in the selected routes with designated drop-off points identified by the agency.

There are 13 bus trips that will leave Davao City for the four aforementioned provinces in the region and there will also be 13 bus trips from the four provinces entering Davao City.

Each trip will carry only a maximum of 25 passengers in compliance with the social distancing protocol required by health authorities.

The trips are limited to regulate the movement of people as well as minimize the possibility of exposing the public to contracting the virus.

For now, there are no bus trips on Sundays. The Davao City to Davao del Norte bus trips are scheduled from Monday to Friday only while the rest will be Monday to Saturday.

The LTFRB listed the schedules as follows:

DAVAO CITY — DAVAO DEL NORTE

Davao City to Talaingod, Davao del Norte

10 a.m. M-F. Bachelor Express (with drop off at Panabo, Carmen, Sto. Tomas, Kapalong)

Talaingod to Davao City

10 a.m. M-F. Bachelor Express

(with drop off at Kapalong, Sto. Tomas, Carmen)

Davao City to Tagum City

8 a.m. M-F. Davao Metro Shuttle (Point to Point)

8 a.m. M-F. Davao Metro Shuttle (with drop off at Panabo, Carmen)

Tagum City to Davao City

7 a.m. M-F. Davao Metro Shuttle (with drop-off at Carmen, Panabo)

8 a.m. M-F. Davao Metro Shuttle (point to point)

DAVAO CITY TO DAVAO DEL SUR

Davao City to Digos City

8 a.m. M-S. Davao Metro Shuttle

Digos City to Davao City

8 a.m. M-S. Davao Metro Shuttle

DAVAO CITY TO DAVAO DE ORO

Davao City to Laak

9 a..m. M-S. Davao Metro Shuttle

Laak to Davao City

8 a.m. M-S. Davo Metro Shuttle (point to point)

Davao City to Maragusan (with drop off at Kamanlangan)

8 a.m. M-S. Davao Metro Shuttle

Maragusan to Davao City

6 a.m. M-S. Davao Metro Shuttle (point to point)

Davao City to Monkayo

9 a.m. M-S. Bachelor Express (with drop off at Montevista)

Monkayo to Davao

9 a.m. M-S. Bachelor Express

Davao City to Nabunturan

8 a.m. M-S. Bachelor Express (with drop off at Mawab)

Nabunturan to Davao City

8 a.m. M-S. Bachelor Express

Davao City to New Bataan

9 a.m. M-S. Davao Metro Shuttle (with drop-off at Compostela)

New Bataan to Davao City

6 a.m. M-S. Davao Metro Shuttle (point to point)

Davao City to Pantukan

10 a.m. M-S. Bachelor Express (with drop-off at Maco and Mabini)

Pantukan to Davao City

10 a.m. M-S. Bachelor Express

DAVAO CITY – DAVAO ORIENTAL

Davao City to Boston

8 a.m. M-S. Bachelor Express (with drop-off at Baganga and Cateel)

Boston to Davao City

8 a.m. M-S. Bachelor Express

Davao City to Caraga

8 a.m. M-S. Bachelor Express (with drop-off at Mati, Tarragona, Manay)

Caraga to Davao City

8 a.m. M-S Bachelor Express

Davao City to Governor Generoso

8 a.m. M-S. Bachelor Express (with drop-off at Banaybabany, Lupon and San Isidro)

Governor Generoso to Davao City

8 a.m. M-S Bachelor Express

The LTFRB XI also assigned three routes in the province of Davao Oriental with identified stops and drop-off points. These routes include: Davao City to the municipality of Governor Generoso with drop-off points –Banaybanay, Lupon, and San Isidro towns; Davao City to Caraga town with drop-off points – Mati, Tarragona, and Manay; Davao City to Boston with Baganga and Cateel as drop-off points.

“So there will be a total of six trips – three routes from Davao City going to Davao Oriental and three from Davao Oriental going to Davao City,” LTFRB-XI director Armand Dioso said.

He added that the bus trips from Davao City going to Davao Oriental will only stop at designated terminals.

Dioso also noted that there will be no picking up and dropping off of passengers other than at the designated drop-off points. (Warren Elijah E. Valdez / MindaNews)

LTFRB’s APPROVED ROUTES Davao City to other parts of the region

( changes in time of departure on page 3)

02bussked1





