Caap-GenSan issues QR codes for incoming passengers

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 19 June) – The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (Caap) has adopted the digital tracking of inbound or incoming passengers of commercial flights here to ensure faster contact-tracing amid the continuing coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

Engr. Edgardo Cueto, Caap manager here, said they started on Thursday the registration and issuance of quick response or QR-coded cards to all arriving passengers at the city international airport in coordination with the city government.

He said the move was aimed to ensure that passengers will be properly traced in case one of them will test positive for Covid-19.

Since June 11, he said the city airport has been serving two inbound and two outbound commercial flights every week to Manila.

The Philippine Airlines and Cebu Pacific Air have one return or round trip flight each every Monday and Thursday, he said.

Prior to the resumption of the commercial flights, which was allowed by the city government last week in coordination with the Regional Inter-agency Task Force on Covid-19, the city airport used the triage system to track passengers.

Cueto said local government units, which were required to accept and fetch the inbound passengers, record the seat numbers and provides locator slips for contact-tracing.

“But starting Thursday, we started issuing cards with QR codes,” he said in a media forum at the SM mall here.

Prior to the issuance of the QR-coded cards, the passengers were properly profiled and asked to provide their contact numbers and other vital information.

The city government earlier started adopting such system using the home quarantine passes that it earlier issued to local residents.

Cueto assured that they have implemented the necessary biosecurity measures to prevent the possible spread of Covid-19.

Upon arrival of the passengers, he said they were required to wash their hands, follow safe physical distancing and pass its thermal scanner.

He said the scanner, which was provided by the city government, will transmit an alarm if it detects persons with temperature higher than 37.5 degrees.

“We have prepared an isolation room in case a passenger needs to be further checked,” he said.

Cueto said they have also tightened the screening of outbound passengers, who were required to submit a medical certificate and travel authority.

He said those who cannot present all the requirements were not allowed enter the airport terminal building and barred from boarding their flights. (MindaNews)

