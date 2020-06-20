Caraga has 25 new COVID-19 cases

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

SAN FRANCISCO, Agusan del Sur (MindaNews / 20 June) – Caraga Region has 25 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), according to the Department of Health’s Center for Health Development-Caraga.

The DOH-CHD reported that of the 25 new cases confirmed with results from reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests, four are returning overseas Filipinos (ROFs), 14 locally stranded individuals(LSIs), a health worker, five local residents and a transient individual from Zamboanga del Sur.

Butuan City has the highest cases with 16, two in Buenavista in Agusan del Norte, two in Prosperidad in Agusan del Sur, two in Bislig City in Surigao del Sur, one in San Francisco in Agusan del Sur and one in Lingig in Surigao del Sur and the transient person.

Dr. Jose R. Llacuna Jr., DOH regional director for Caraga, said only one case showed mild signs of symptoms while the rest of the new cases are asymptomatic. The region has now a total of 56 COVID-19 positive cases, he pointed out.

DOH-Caraga noted 56 percent of these new cases are females while 44 percent are males. Most of the cases, or 60 percent, belong to the 21-40 age range.

The regional health office said there is now local/community transmission in Butuan City considering that three cases have no history of travel to areas with community-wide transmission nor exposed to a positive case or a close contact to a known confirmed case, and two new confirmed cases from other areas within the region have history of travel to the city but with no known exposure or close contact with a confirmed positive case.

Follow-up tests of Case Nos. 9, 11, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 23 and 32 were also received and are still positive of the virus.

“With our current situation, we have to implement more stringent isolation and quarantine measures. All positive confirmed cases must stay in the quarantine facilities or admitted at the hospitals if they have signs and symptoms. All close contacts will also be quarantined at home for 14 days and closely monitored,” Llacuna said.

He added that ROFs and LSIs with negative Rapid Test results should strictly follow the 14 day quarantine at home. (Chris V. Panganiban / MindaNews)

