Caraga logs 10 new COVID-19 cases

PROSPERIDAD, Agusan del Sur (MindaNews / 15 June) — Ten new coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases were recorded in Caraga as of late Sunday, afflicting returning residents including those who availed of the government’s “Balik Probinsya” (Return to the Province) program.

The new COVID-19 cases bring to 32 the total number of persons in the region suffering from the highly contagious and deadly disease.

A report from the Department of Health (DOH) Center for Health Development – Caraga said the new confirmed cases also involved returning overseas Filipinos (ROFs), locally- stranded individuals (LSI) and health workers in the region.

The new cases are as follows:

Case No.23 – a 27-year-old female from Buenavista, Agusan del Norte; LSI from Cebu City; arrived in Caraga last June 6, 2020 via 2GO Vessel at Nasipit Port; asymptomatic and under strict quarantine facility;

Case No.24 – an 18-year-old female from Las Nieves, Agusan del Norte; LSI from Cebu City; arrived in Caraga last June 6, 2020 via 2GO Vessel at Nasipit Port; with colds and under strict quarantine facility;

Case No.25 – a 17-year-old female from Las Nieves, Agusan del Norte; LSI from Cebu City; arrived in Caraga last June 6, 2020 via 2GO Vessel at Nasipit Port; asymptomatic and under strict quarantine facility;

Case No.26 – a 21-year-old female from Las Nieves, Agusan del Norte; LSI from Manila; arrived in Caraga last June 3, 2020 via 2GO Vessel at Nasipit Port; asymptomatic and under strict quarantine facility;

Case No.27 – a 20-year-old female from Las Nieves, Agusan del Norte; LSI from Cebu City; arrived in Caraga last June 6, 2020 via 2GO Vessel at Nasipit Port; asymptomatic and under strict quarantine facility;

Case No.28 – a 50-year-old female from Nasipit, Agusan del Norte; a health worker who was exposed to a COVID-19 confirmed positive patient last June 3, 2020; asymptomatic and under strict quarantine facility;

Case No.29 – a 20-year-old female from Nasipit, Agusan del Norte; LSI from Cebu City; arrived in Caraga last June 6, 2020 via 2GO Vessel at Nasipit Port; asymptomatic and under strict quarantine facility;

Case No.30 – a 22-year-old female from Bacuag, Surigao del Norte; LSI from Cebu City; arrived in Caraga last June 6, 2020 via 2GO Vessel at Nasipit Port; asymptomatic and under strict quarantine facility;

Case No.31 – a 23-year-old female from Butuan City; a health worker who was exposed to a COVID-19 confirmed positive patient last June 3, 2020; asymptomatic and under strict home quarantine;

And, Case No.32 – a 37-year-old male from Butuan City; LSI from Cagayan de Oro City; arrived in Caraga last June 1, 2020 via motorcycle; asymptomatic and under strict home quarantine

The ten new cases were part of the 55 specimens forwarded to the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) sub-national laboratory for confirmatory testing.

Together with these specimens were the third follow-up test of Case No. 7 and first follow-up tests of Cases No. 12, 13 and 14, which all still tested positive for COVID-19.

“DOH-Caraga is closely coordinating with the concerned local government units (LGUs) in the management of these cases. We commend the LGUs for the quarantine facilities they have installed and prepared especially for our ROFs and LSIs. Let us work together by helping each other. It is only through concerted efforts that we will get through this pandemic crisis,” Dr. Jose R. Llacuna, Jr., DOH-Caraga director, said.

