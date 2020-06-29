Cops nab armed man who yielded alleged ‘shabu’ in Cotabato town

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

KIDAPAWAN CITY (MindaNews / 29 June) – Authorities arrested an armed man who yielded a sachet of suspected shabu in Midsayap, North Cotabato on Monday.

Lt. Col. John Miridel Cacho Calinga, chief of the Midsayap municipal police station, identified the suspect as Eddie Camin Talusan, 32, a resident of Barangay Malingao, Midsayap.

He said that Talusan was arrested following a report from Barangay Malingao chairman Norodin Manalasal that one of his constituents was armed with a .45 caliber firearm.

Calinga immediately dispatched a team led by his deputy, Captain William dela Torre Magay, who sought the assistance of barangay officials in arresting the suspect, who surrendered peacefully.

When frisked by the police, the suspect also yielded a small heat-sealed plastic containing suspected shabu or methamphetamine hydrochloride.

Calinga said the suspect will be charged for violating Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act and Republic Act 10591 or the Firearms and Ammunition Act.

The suspect is detained at the Midsayap police station.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.

Comments

comments