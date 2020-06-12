COVID-19 cases in Davao Region breach 400 mark

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 12 June) – Davao Region recorded 19 new confirmed coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases to bring the tally to 411 as of Thursday, the highest among all six regions in Mindanao, according to the Department of Health regional office.

Davao City reported the most number of fresh cases with 17 for a total of 344, making it the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in Mindanao.

The provinces of Davao de Oro and Davao Oriental listed one new case each, bringing the total there to 5 and 19, respectively.

The figures for other provinces in the region remained stable: Davao del Norte with 24, Davao del Sur with 16, and Davao Occidental with three.

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, concurrent chair of the Davao Region COVID-19 Task Force, earlier warned about a surge in the number of cases under a general community quarantine enforced last May 16-31 and extended until June 15. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)

